Lifestyle

Excessive work to screen time

Things to avoid post 6 pm 

Image credits: Getty

Excessive work

 Avoid working long hours or bringing work-related stress home. Disconnect from work emails and tasks to unwind and relax.

Image credits: Getty

Heavy meals

Consuming heavy, calorie-rich meals late in the evening can lead to digestive discomfort and disrupt sleep. Opt for lighter dinners instead.

Image credits: Getty

Stressful activities

Engaging in stress-inducing activities, such as heated arguments or intense workouts, may affect your ability to wind down and sleep well.

Image credits: Getty

Late-night snacking

Snacking on unhealthy or sugary foods late in the evening can lead to weight gain and disturb sleep patterns. Choose nutritious, light snacks if necessary.

Image credits: Getty

Screen time

Excessive screen time, particularly with electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and TVs, can interfere with your sleep patterns due to the blue light emitted. 

Image credits: Getty

Caffeine and alcohol

Avoid consuming caffeine or alcohol too close to bedtime, as they can interfere with sleep quality.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One