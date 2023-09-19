Lifestyle

19-Sep-2023, 12:39:08 pm

Kanchipuram sarees Vs Banarasi Saree: 7 major differences

Kanchipuram sarees and Banarasi sarees are exquisite traditional Indian sarees known for their craftsmanship and beauty. However, there are several differences between the two.

Image credits: our own

Origin

Kanchipuram Saree has its origins in Tamil Nadu, South India.
Varanasi (previously Banaras) in Uttar Pradesh, North India, produces Banarasi sarees.

Image credits: Getty

Silk type

Traditional Kanchipuram sarees are made from genuine Kanchipuram silk, which is glossy and thick.
Banarasi Silk Saree: Banarasi silk is rich and shiny.

Image credits: insta

Technique: Weaving

Kanchipuram: The "korvai" method weaves the body and border separately and then interlocks them.
Banarasi: Gold or silver zari threads weave elaborate designs and motifs.

Image credits: insta

Designs and Motives

Traditional South Indian themes like temple borders and nature-inspired designs are seen in Kanjivaram.
Banarasi: Intricate floral-paisley motifs are typical of these sarees.

Image credits: Social media

Weigh and stiffness

Kanjivaram: The thicker silk used in Kanchipuram sarees makes them heavier and stiffer.
Banarasi Saree: Lighter, more flowing Banarasi sarees are more comfortable.

Image credits: Getty

Occasions

For South Indian weddings and cultural festivities, Kanchipuram sarees are popular.
For North Indian weddings and other events, Banarasi sarees are famous.

Image credits: Getty

Price Range

Kanchipuram Saree: Artisans take time and effort to create a single saree. Such massive effort raises costs slightly.
Banarasi Saree: Luxury zari-worked sarees are very pricey.

Image credits: PTI
Find Next One