Lifestyle

19-Sep-2023, 12:06:17 pm

Mysore to Ooty-7 bike trips from Bangalore on long weekend

Bangalore is a fantastic starting point for exciting bike trips, especially during long weekends. Here are 7 bike trip destinations you can consider for a long weekend getaway.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Hampi: Distance from Bangalore: Approximately 340 km

Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its ancient ruins and unique rock formations. The ride takes you through picturesque landscapes and historical sites.

Image credits: Freepik

Yercaud: Distance from Bangalore: Approximately 215 km

Yercaud is a lesser-known hill station in Tamil Nadu, offering a peaceful and scenic ride. Attractions include the Yercaud Lake and Shevaroy Temple.

Image credits: Freepik

Coorg (Kodagu): Distance from Bangalore: Approximately 240 km

Coorg is known for its lush green landscapes, coffee plantations, and cool weather. It's a great place for a relaxing long weekend ride. 

Image credits: Freepik

Ooty: Distance from Bangalore: Approximately 270 km

Ride through the winding roads of the Nilgiris to reach Ooty. The hill station offers pleasant weather, tea gardens, and places of interest like Botanical Gardens and Ooty Lake.

Image credits: Freepik

Wayanad: Distance from Bangalore: Approximately 270 km

Wayanad, in Kerala, is known for its beautiful hills, forests, and wildlife. Enjoy a ride through the Western Ghats and explore attractions like Banasura Dam and Edakkal Caves.

Image credits: Freepik

Mysore: Distance from Bangalore: Approximately 150 km

Mysore is a perfect destination for a short weekend ride. Explore the rich heritage and architecture, including the majestic Mysore Palace.

Image credits: Freepik

Gokarna: Distance from Bangalore: Approximately 485 km

Gokarna is a great choice if you're looking for a beach getaway. The scenic coastal ride leads you to serene beaches like Kudle Beach and Om Beach.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One