19-Sep-2023, 11:35:01 am

Biryani to Curd Rice-7 popular south Indian lunch items made by rice

South Indian cuisine is known for its diverse and delicious rice-based dishes. Here are seven popular South Indian lunch options made with rice.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Curd Rice (Thayir Sadam)

Curd rice is a simple and cooling dish with cooked rice mixed with curd. It's usually seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chillies. It's a comfort food in South India.
 

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Bisi Bele Bath

Bisi Bele Bath is a spicy and hearty rice dish made with a unique spice blend and a mix of vegetables and lentils. It's garnished with ghee-fried cashews and served with yoghurt.
 

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Tamarind Rice (Puliyodarai)

Tamarind rice is a tangy and spicy rice dish made with a tamarind paste and a blend of spices. It's often prepared as an offering in temples and is known for its unique flavor.
 

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Lemon Rice (Elumichai Sadam)

Lemon rice is a zesty and aromatic dish made by mixing cooked rice with a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and lemon juice.

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Coconut Rice (Thengai Sadam)

Coconut rice is a fragrant and mildly spiced rice dish blending freshly grated coconut with rice and tempering mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and curry leaves.
 

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Sambar Rice (Sambar Sadam)

Sambar rice is a one-pot dish made by cooking rice with a flavorful and tangy sambar. It's often garnished with ghee and served with crispy papadums.
 

Image credits: YouTube Stills

Vegetable Biryani

South Indian vegetable biryani often includes a mix of aromatic spices, basmati rice, and a medley of vegetables. It's a flavorful and filling lunch option.

Image credits: Pixabay
