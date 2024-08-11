Lifestyle

What is SIP? 7 mistakes to avoid while investing

Here are seven SIP mistakes to avoid while investing:

Image credits: Freepik

Starting Late

Delaying SIP investments might hurt long-term gains. The earlier you start, the longer your money may compound, increasing wealth.

Image credits: freepik

Stopping SIPs During Market Downturns

You can lose reduced buying costs by ceasing SIPs during market downturns. SIPs function best when invested frequently regardless of market circumstances.

Image credits: freepik

Investing Without Clear Goals

SIP investing without financial goals may be erratic. Set objectives like retirement, home buying, and children's education to guide your investing.

Image credits: freepik

Ignoring Fund Performance

Not monitoring your mutual fund might be risky. Check the fund's performance often and swap if it underperforms.

Image credits: freepik

Choosing the Wrong SIP Amount

Setting an SIP amount too high or too low can affect your financial planning. Choose a sustainable amount within your budget while helping you achieve your investment goals.

Image credits: Freepik

Lack of Diversification

Investing all your SIPs in a single fund or sector can expose you to unnecessary risk. Diversify across different funds and asset classes to reduce risk and optimize returns.

Image credits: Freepik

Ignoring Inflation

Shortfalls might result from ignoring inflation while setting investing goals. To grow your assets in real terms, adjust your SIPs for inflation monthly.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One