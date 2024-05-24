Lifestyle

Kabosu, the world famous dog which inspired Dogecoin passes away

Kabosu, the beloved Shiba Inu of internet fame, has passed away at 19, leaving behind a legacy that includes inspiring the creation of Dogecoin and captivating millions worldwide

Kabosu, the beloved Shiba Inu behind the iconic Doge meme, has passed away at 19 after battling health issues for two years

Dogecoin's inception owes much to Kabosu's charm

Adopted by Atsuko Sato in 2008, Kabosu's viral images inspired the creation of Dogecoin in 2013, with her likeness as the cryptocurrency's logo

Elon Musk's endorsement propelled Dogecoin's popularity

Despite starting as a joke currency, Dogecoin gained popularity and even saw Elon Musk temporarily change his Twitter profile picture to Kabosu

Atsuko Sato's tribute highlights Kabosu's significance

Atsuko Sato, Kabosu's owner, announced a farewell party to honor her beloved pet's memory, acknowledging Kabosu's significant impact on internet culture

Kabosu's resilience after early hardships is inspiring

Kabosu's gentle demeanor and love for photography endeared her to millions, despite a difficult start in life after being abandoned by a puppy mill

Kabosu's meme journey captivated internet users worldwide

Memes featuring Kabosu's image proliferated online, showcasing her eyebrow-raised expression in various humorous and creative scenarios

Kabosu's legacy extends beyond memes into finance

Dogecoin's meteoric rise, spurred by endorsements from figures like Elon Musk, underscores Kabosu's enduring legacy in the realms of both internet culture and cryptocurrency

