Lifestyle

Srinagar to Gulmarg: 7 places to visit in Jammu and Kashmir in Summer

Embark on a summer journey to Jammu and Kashmir, a land of pristine beauty and cultural richness. Explore its enchanting landscapes and spiritual wonders

Image credits: Pixabay

Srinagar and Dal Lake

Srinagar, the summer capital, is famous for its picturesque Dal Lake. Visitors can enjoy a stay in houseboats, take a shikara ride, and explore the floating gardens

Image credits: Pixabay

Gulmarg

Known as a premier skiing destination in winter, Gulmarg transforms into a lush green paradise in summer. It boasts the world’s highest golf course

Image credits: Pixabay

Pahalgam

Pahalgam, located on the banks of the Lidder River, is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Activities include trekking, fishing, and horseback riding

Image credits: Pixabay

Sonamarg

Sonamarg, meaning 'Meadow of Gold,' is known for its enchanting beauty and adventure sports. It serves as a base for trekking routes to places like Vishansar

Image credits: Pixabay

Leh-Ladakh

A land of stark landscapes, Leh-Ladakh offers a unique blend of Buddhist culture and adventure. Key attractions include the Thiksey and Hemis monasteries

Image credits: Pixabay

Vaishno Devi

A major pilgrimage site, the Vaishno Devi shrine is situated in the Trikuta Mountains near Katra. The 12 km trek to the temple is a spiritual journey for millions

Image credits: Pixabay

Patnitop

A hill station known for its panoramic views of the Shivalik range, Patnitop is perfect for nature lovers. The area offers several trekking routes

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One