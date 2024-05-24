Lifestyle

Have LOW credit score? 7 tips to improve your financial health

Here are seven tips to help you improve your credit score in the financial year 2025

Image credits: Freepik

Review Your Credit Reports Regularly

Obtain free copies of your credit reports from the three major credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion) at least once a year.
 

Image credits: stockphoto

Pay Your Bills on Time

Set up automatic payments or reminders to pay all bills. Payment history makes up 35% of your credit score, so consistent on-time payments significantly boost your score.

Image credits: stockphoto

Reduce Credit Card Balances

Aim to keep your credit card balances below 30% of your credit limit. If possible, pay off the balance in full each month.

Image credits: stockphoto

Diversify Your Credit Mix

Use a mix of credit types responsibly, such as credit cards, instalment loans, and mortgages. 
 

Image credits: freepik

Maintain Older Credit Accounts

Use your oldest credit cards infrequently but keep them open.Older accounts might boost your credit score because 15% of it is based on credit history.

Image credits: freepik

Avoid Opening Too Many New Accounts Quickly

Be selective about applying for new credit accounts. Each application can result in a hard inquiry on your credit report.

Image credits: freepik

Pay Down Outstanding Debt

Focus on paying down existing debt rather than moving it around. Prioritize high-interest debt to reduce the overall debt load.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One