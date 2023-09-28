Lifestyle

28-Sep-2023, 02:41:21 pm

Japan to Nepal: 7 Earthquake prone countries

Japan to Nepal are 7 countries that are earthquake-prone, situated along tectonic plate boundaries. They face varying levels of seismic risk, necessitating robust preparedness 

Image credits: Pixabay

Japan

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, experiencing frequent earthquakes due to the Pacific Plate subducting beneath the Eurasian Plate

Image credits: Pixabay

Nepal

Nestled between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, Nepal is highly earthquake-prone. The devastating 2015 Gorkha earthquake highlighted its vulnerability

Image credits: Pixabay

Indonesia

Indonesia faces seismic risks due to its location on the converging Indo-Australian and Eurasian plates. The archipelago regularly experiences significant quakes and tsunamis

Image credits: Pixabay

Turkey

Turkey lies at the convergence of the Eurasian and Arabian plates, making it prone to earthquakes. Historic cities like Istanbul and Izmir face considerable risk

Image credits: Pixabay

Mexico

Mexico is situated along the boundary of the Cocos Plate and the North American Plate. Its frequent earthquakes have led to advanced seismic monitoring systems

Image credits: pixabay

The Philippines

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines experiences numerous earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The 1990 Luzon earthquake was a significant event

Image credits: Pixabay

India

India deals with seismic activity due to the Indian Plate colliding with the Eurasian Plate. The 2001 Gujarat earthquake was one of its most devastating

Image credits: pixabay
