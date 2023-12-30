Lifestyle

Jaipur to Agra-7 New Year weekend getaways from Delhi

 Delhi's proximity to various destinations makes it a great starting point for weekend getaways. Here are seven fantastic options.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Visit the iconic Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri to experience the architectural marvels of the Mughal era. It's approximately a 3-4 hour drive from Delhi.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

A hub for adventure sports and spiritual retreats, Rishikesh offers river rafting, trekking, yoga retreats, and serene views of the Ganges. It's around a 5-6 hour drive from Delhi.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

A picturesque hill station known for its colonial architecture, Mall Road, Jakhu Temple, and scenic views, Shimla offers a relaxing getaway. It's about a 7-8 hour drive from Delhi.

Neemrana, Rajasthan

Visit the Neemrana Fort Palace for a heritage experience, ziplining, and enjoying panoramic views from the fort. It's approximately a 2-3 hour drive from Delhi.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

A serene hill station with pine forests, trekking trails, and beautiful views, Lansdowne offers a tranquil retreat. It's around a 6-7 hour drive from Delhi.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

A haven for wildlife enthusiasts, Jim Corbett offers safaris to spot tigers, elephants, and diverse flora and fauna. It's roughly a 5-6 hour drive from Delhi.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers historic forts like Amber Fort, City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and vibrant markets like Johari Bazaar. It's about a 5-hour drive from Delhi.
 

