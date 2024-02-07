Charles Dickens' birth anniversary: 7 famous writings of the novelist

Lifestyle
Charles Dickens penned classics like 'Great Expectations', 'A Tale of Two Cities', delving into social injustice and human resilience. Here are 7 great novels by the writer
Dickens' first novel, 'The Pickwick Papers' is a humorous, satirical portrayal of misadventures of Mr. Pickwick, his fellow members of Pickwick Club as they travel
A complex and multi-layered narrative that intertwines the lives of various characters with themes of justice, corruption, and redemption
This novel follows the struggles of Nicholas Nickleby as he tries to protect his family from the machinations of his wicked uncle, Ralph Nickleby
Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, this novel tells the story of love, sacrifice, and resurrection in London and Paris
Often considered Dickens' most autobiographical novel, "David Copperfield" chronicles the life of its titular character from childhood to adulthood
This classic tale follows the journey of a young orphan boy who navigates the harsh realities of poverty and crime in 19th-century London
This novel follows the life of an orphan named Pip and explores themes of ambition, love, and social class in Victorian England