Charles Dickens' birth anniversary: 7 famous writings of the novelist

Charles Dickens penned classics like 'Great Expectations', 'A Tale of Two Cities', delving into social injustice and human resilience. Here are 7 great novels by the writer

The Pickwick Papers

Dickens' first novel, 'The Pickwick Papers' is a humorous, satirical portrayal of misadventures of Mr. Pickwick, his fellow members of Pickwick Club as they travel

Bleak House

A complex and multi-layered narrative that intertwines the lives of various characters with themes of justice, corruption, and redemption

Nicholas Nickleby

This novel follows the struggles of Nicholas Nickleby as he tries to protect his family from the machinations of his wicked uncle, Ralph Nickleby

A Tale of Two Cities

Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, this novel tells the story of love, sacrifice, and resurrection in London and Paris

David Copperfield

Often considered Dickens' most autobiographical novel, "David Copperfield" chronicles the life of its titular character from childhood to adulthood

Oliver Twist

This classic tale follows the journey of a young orphan boy who navigates the harsh realities of poverty and crime in 19th-century London

Great Expectations

This novel follows the life of an orphan named Pip and explores themes of ambition, love, and social class in Victorian England

