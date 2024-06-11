Orange to Blueberry: 7 anti-ageing fruits for flawless skin

Lifestyle
Discover the key to ageless beauty with these 7 anti-aging fruits. From blueberries to oranges, rejuvenate your skin for a flawless glow
Strawberries are rich in vitamin C and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), which help in collagen production and exfoliate the skin
Oranges, brimming with vitamin C, help in collagen production and improve skin texture. Their antioxidants fight free radicals, while the citric acid acts as a natural exfoliant
High in vitamin C, kiwi boosts collagen synthesis, helps repair skin damage. Its antioxidants protect against environmental stressors, its vitamin E content hydrates skin
Blueberries are packed with antioxidants like vitamins C and E, which combat free radicals that cause skin aging. They help improve skin texture, fight inflammation
Papaya is loaded with vitamins A, C,E, along with enzymes like papain, which exfoliate dead skin cells, promote cell turnover. This fruit helps in reducing pigmentation
Rich in healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and biotin, avocados deeply hydrate and nourish the skin. Their anti-inflammatory properties help reduce skin redness and irritation
Pomegranates contain antioxidants ellagic acid, punicalagin, which protect against sun damage, enhance collagen production. They have anti-inflammatory properties