Lifestyle

Orange to Blueberry: 7 anti-ageing fruits for flawless skin

Discover the key to ageless beauty with these 7 anti-aging fruits. From blueberries to oranges, rejuvenate your skin for a flawless glow

Image credits: Pixabay

Strawberry

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), which help in collagen production and exfoliate the skin

Image credits: Pixabay

Oranges

Oranges, brimming with vitamin C, help in collagen production and improve skin texture. Their antioxidants fight free radicals, while the citric acid acts as a natural exfoliant

Image credits: Pixabay

Kiwi

High in vitamin C, kiwi boosts collagen synthesis, helps repair skin damage. Its antioxidants protect against environmental stressors, its vitamin E content hydrates skin

Image credits: Pixabay

Blueberry

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants like vitamins C and E, which combat free radicals that cause skin aging. They help improve skin texture, fight inflammation

Image credits: Pixabay

Papaya

Papaya is loaded with vitamins A, C,E, along with enzymes like papain, which exfoliate dead skin cells, promote cell turnover. This fruit helps in reducing pigmentation

Image credits: Pixabay

Avocado

Rich in healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and biotin, avocados deeply hydrate and nourish the skin. Their anti-inflammatory properties help reduce skin redness and irritation

Image credits: Freepik

Pomegranates

Pomegranates contain antioxidants ellagic acid, punicalagin, which protect against sun damage, enhance collagen production. They have anti-inflammatory properties

Image credits: Pixabay
