International Sushi Day 2024: 7 types of Sushi you MUST try

Lifestyle
Sushi offers diverse flavors and textures. From Nigiri and Sashimi to Maki and Uramaki rolls, these 7 must-try types promise a unique and delightful experience
Nigiri is a hand-pressed sushi consisting of an oblong mound of rice topped with a slice of raw fish or seafood, often drizzled with soy sauce and wasabi
Sashimi features thin slices of raw fish or seafood, served without rice. It's all about the pure, unadulterated flavor of the fish, often garnished with daikon radish
Maki is a rolled sushi with vinegared rice, fish, and vegetables wrapped in nori (seaweed). Popular types include California rolls (with crab, avocado, and cucumber)
Uramaki, or inside-out rolls, have rice on the outside and nori on the inside. They often include multiple fillings and are coated with sesame seeds or roe
Temaki, or hand rolls, are cone-shaped nori filled with rice, fish, and vegetables. Eaten with hands rather than chopsticks, they offer a casual, interactive sushi experience
Chirashi is a bowl of sushi rice topped with variety of sashimi and garnishes. This scattered sushi offers a colorful, customizable way to enjoy different flavors
Oshi sushi, or pressed sushi, hails from Osaka. It involves layering vinegared rice and toppings like mackerel in a rectangular mold. The result is a compact, rectangular sushi