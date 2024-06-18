 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

International Sushi Day 2024: 7 types of Sushi you MUST try

Sushi offers diverse flavors and textures. From Nigiri and Sashimi to Maki and Uramaki rolls, these 7 must-try types promise a unique and delightful experience

Nigiri

Nigiri is a hand-pressed sushi consisting of an oblong mound of rice topped with a slice of raw fish or seafood, often drizzled with soy sauce and wasabi

Sashimi

Sashimi features thin slices of raw fish or seafood, served without rice. It's all about the pure, unadulterated flavor of the fish, often garnished with daikon radish

Maki

Maki is a rolled sushi with vinegared rice, fish, and vegetables wrapped in nori (seaweed). Popular types include California rolls (with crab, avocado, and cucumber)

Uramaki

Uramaki, or inside-out rolls, have rice on the outside and nori on the inside. They often include multiple fillings and are coated with sesame seeds or roe

Temaki

Temaki, or hand rolls, are cone-shaped nori filled with rice, fish, and vegetables. Eaten with hands rather than chopsticks, they offer a casual, interactive sushi experience

Chirashi

Chirashi is a bowl of sushi rice topped with variety of sashimi and garnishes. This scattered sushi offers a colorful, customizable way to enjoy different flavors

Oshi Sushi

Oshi sushi, or pressed sushi, hails from Osaka. It involves layering vinegared rice and toppings like mackerel in a rectangular mold. The result is a compact, rectangular sushi

