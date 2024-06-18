 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

International Picnic Day 2024: Know date, history, theme, significance

International Picnic Day, celebrated on June 18, encourages us to reconnect with nature, loved ones. Enjoy a day outdoors, relax, rejuvenate, and create cherished memories together

Date

International Picnic Day, celebrated annually on June 18. In 2024, this delightful event falls on a Tuesday, encouraging people worldwide to take a break from their routines

Historical Origins

The tradition of picnicking dates back to the mid-1800s post-French Revolution, when public outings became a newfound freedom

Origin of the word 'Picnic'

The term 'picnic' is derived from the French word 'pique-nique,' reflecting its cultural roots and historical significance

World Record Picnic

Highlighting the global appeal of picnics, the largest recorded picnic took place in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2009, with over 20,000 participants

World Record

This event earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, showcasing the universal love for outdoor gatherings

Connecting with Nature

Celebrating International Picnic Day is a reminder to immerse ourselves in the beauty of nature. By spending time outdoors, we can appreciate the environment

Strengthening Bonds

Picnics are a fantastic way to strengthen relationships with family and friends. Whether it's reminiscing about childhood memories or creating new ones

