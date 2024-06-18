International Picnic Day 2024: Know date, history, theme, significance

Lifestyle
International Picnic Day, celebrated on June 18, encourages us to reconnect with nature, loved ones. Enjoy a day outdoors, relax, rejuvenate, and create cherished memories together
International Picnic Day, celebrated annually on June 18. In 2024, this delightful event falls on a Tuesday, encouraging people worldwide to take a break from their routines
The tradition of picnicking dates back to the mid-1800s post-French Revolution, when public outings became a newfound freedom
The term 'picnic' is derived from the French word 'pique-nique,' reflecting its cultural roots and historical significance
Highlighting the global appeal of picnics, the largest recorded picnic took place in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2009, with over 20,000 participants
This event earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, showcasing the universal love for outdoor gatherings
Celebrating International Picnic Day is a reminder to immerse ourselves in the beauty of nature. By spending time outdoors, we can appreciate the environment
Picnics are a fantastic way to strengthen relationships with family and friends. Whether it's reminiscing about childhood memories or creating new ones