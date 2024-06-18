Lifestyle
Mumbai, the financial capital and home to Hindi film industry, still remains the most expensive city in the country for expatriates, according to a survey by HR consultancy Mercer.
Mumbai is notably expensive in terms of personal care, energy and utilities, transportation, and housing rentals, as per Mercer's 2024 Cost of Living survey.
Globally, Hong Kong retained its position as the most expensive city.
In the list, Mumbai has jumped 11 places to rank 136, while Delhi has risen by four spots to 164.
Conversely, Chennai has dropped five places to 189, Bengaluru has decreased by six spots to 195, and Hyderabad remains unchanged at 202.
Delhi experienced highest increase in rentals, with a 12-15% rise for expats. Mumbai saw a 6-8% increase, Bengaluru 3-6%, and Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai 2-4%, the report stated.
Transportation costs, including those for automobiles and auto parts, are most expensive in Mumbai, followed by Bengaluru.
Kolkata offers most economical prices for dairy products, bread, beverages, oils, fruits, and vegetables, with Pune following. Alcohol, tobacco items are least expensive in Delhi.
In terms of personal care products, Mumbai is the most expensive, followed by Chennai, with Kolkata being the least expensive.
Hong Kong maintains the top spot, followed by Singapore, Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, New York City, London, Nassau, and Los Angeles.