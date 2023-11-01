How to use papaya for glowing and tan-free skin

Lifestyle
Choose a ripe papaya and scoop out the flesh. Remove the seeds and smash the skin
Add 1 tablespoon of honey to the mashed papaya. Honey has natural antibacterial and moisturizing properties, making it great for your skin.
Mix in 1/4 cup of aloe vera gel. Aloe vera is soothing and can help with skin inflammation and redness.
If you want to add a pleasant fragrance, you can incorporate 1-2 drops of an essential oil like lavender or tea tree oil.
Wet your face, apply a small amount of the mixture, and gently massage it into your skin in circular motions. Avoid the eye area.
Transfer the face wash into a clean, airtight container or jar.