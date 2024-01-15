Lifestyle

How to get rid off dark underarms at home

Coconut Oil:

Massage with coconut oil; its antioxidants can help lighten skin.
 

Lemon Scrub:

Mix lemon juice with sugar to make a natural scrub, exfoliating dead skin cells.
 

Baking Soda Paste

: Create a paste using baking soda and water, apply, and rinse after a few minutes.
 

Potato Slices:

Rub potato slices on underarms; they contain natural bleaching agents.
 

Aloe Vera Gel:

Apply aloe vera gel; it helps soothe and lighten underarms.
 

Yogurt and Turmeric Mask

Mix yogurt and turmeric into a paste, apply, and wash off after 20 minutes.
 

Cucumber Slices:

Place cucumber slices on dark underarms; they have a soothing and lightening effect.
 

