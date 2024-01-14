Fun fact: Heart is the only muscle that does not get tired

Lifestyle
The heart operates continuously without rest as it is constantly pumping blood to supply oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.
The heart adapts to varying workloads by adjusting its rate of contractions. During physical activity or stress, it increases its pumping capacity to meet the demand for oxygen.
The myocardium, the heart muscle, has a unique structure that contributes to its ability to function continuously without experiencing the same type of fatigue as skeletal muscles.
The heart has its intrinsic pacemaker called the sinoatrial node whose inherent ability allows the heart to initiate contractions automatically without relying on external signals.
The heart relies on aerobic metabolism, using oxygen to generate energy. This process is efficient and produces adenosine triphosphate, the primary energy currency of cells.
The heart receives a continuous supply of oxygenated blood through its coronary arteries. This ensures that the heart muscle has constant access to oxygen and nutrients.