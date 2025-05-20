English

How often should you wash your hair after the gym?

lifestyle May 20 2025
Author: Gargi Chaudhry Image Credits:freepik
Don't shampoo daily!

Daily shampooing removes natural oils from the scalp, leading to dry, brittle, and easily broken hair.

Image credits: Getty
How often to shower?

If you go to the gym daily, wash your hair 2-3 times a week with a mild shampoo.

Image credits: Social Media
You can also do this

On other days, rinse your hair with just water. This will refresh your scalp.

Image credits: Freepik
Do this after exercising

Dry your hair thoroughly after exercising. You can even use a towel.

Image credits: pinterest
Tie your hair

Tie your hair in a ponytail or bun to prevent excessive sweating on your scalp.

Image credits: Pinterest
Keep your hair clean!

Excessive sweat on the scalp can cause itching, dandruff, and hair loss.

Image credits: Getty

