Daily shampooing removes natural oils from the scalp, leading to dry, brittle, and easily broken hair.
If you go to the gym daily, wash your hair 2-3 times a week with a mild shampoo.
On other days, rinse your hair with just water. This will refresh your scalp.
Dry your hair thoroughly after exercising. You can even use a towel.
Tie your hair in a ponytail or bun to prevent excessive sweating on your scalp.
Excessive sweat on the scalp can cause itching, dandruff, and hair loss.
