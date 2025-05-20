English

Rising COVID-19 Cases: 7 Key Precautions to Stay Safe

lifestyle May 20 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Freepik
Wear a mask in crowded spaces

Using a high-quality mask like N95 or KN95 in public areas significantly lowers the chances of infection.

Maintain proper hand hygiene

Frequent handwashing with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitizers helps eliminate germs.

Keep vaccinations up to date

Stay protected by getting booster shots and following the latest health guidelines for COVID-19 immunity.

Avoid close contact

Maintain distance from people showing flu-like symptoms and encourage medical consultation when needed.

Ensure good indoor ventilation

Improve air circulation by opening windows, using air purifiers, or installing ventilation systems.

Monitor symptoms and test early

If you feel unwell, get tested immediately to prevent further transmission and seek timely treatment.

Adopt a healthy lifestyle

Regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and stress management improve your body’s ability to fight infections.

