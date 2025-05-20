Rising COVID-19 Cases: 7 Key Precautions to Stay Safe

Using a high-quality mask like N95 or KN95 in public areas significantly lowers the chances of infection.
Frequent handwashing with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitizers helps eliminate germs.
Stay protected by getting booster shots and following the latest health guidelines for COVID-19 immunity.
Maintain distance from people showing flu-like symptoms and encourage medical consultation when needed.
Improve air circulation by opening windows, using air purifiers, or installing ventilation systems.
If you feel unwell, get tested immediately to prevent further transmission and seek timely treatment.
Regular exercise, balanced nutrition, and stress management improve your body’s ability to fight infections.
