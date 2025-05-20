If you want to wear a lehenga in summer and don't want to wear a net or Banarasi heavy lehenga, then choose a cotton Kalamkari lehenga.
This cream + maroon color carry prints are given all over in black base. Get a full sleeves blouse made of the same fabric with it.
Cream colored base with maroon floral print Kalamkari pattern lehenga will give you a completely comfortable + stylish look.
You can wear a traditional Kalamkari print lehenga in a blue base. Wear a yellow colored floral Kalamkari print chunni with it.
Get this type of flared Kalamkari lehenga made in light and dark green shaded fabric. Wear a floral Kalamkari chunni with it and get a golden zari work border at the bottom.
