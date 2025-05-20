English

Combination of comfort and style, wear Kalamkari lehenga in summer

Stay cool and stylish with a cotton Kalamkari lehenga this summer.
lifestyle May 20 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Pinterest
English

Specialty of cotton Kalamkari lehenga

If you want to wear a lehenga in summer and don't want to wear a net or Banarasi heavy lehenga, then choose a cotton Kalamkari lehenga. 

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Carry Pattern Kalamkari Lehenga

This cream + maroon color carry prints are given all over in black base. Get a full sleeves blouse made of the same fabric with it.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Beige + Maroon Cotton Kalamkari Lehenga

Cream colored base with maroon floral print Kalamkari pattern lehenga will give you a completely comfortable + stylish look.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Face print Kalamkari lehenga

You can also wear a face print Kalamkari lehenga on a red base. In which heavy prints are given below the knees. Wear a printed sleeves blouse with it and carry only a chunni.
Image credits: Pinterest
English

Blue and Yellow Combination Lehenga

 You can wear a traditional Kalamkari print lehenga in a blue base. Wear a yellow colored floral Kalamkari print chunni with it.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Maroon and Blue Lehenga Combination

You will look very beautiful in a maroon and cream colored printed lehenga. Carry a dark blue colored chunni with it and get a sober look.
Image credits: Pinterest
English

Shaded Green Kalamkari Print Lehenga

Get this type of flared Kalamkari lehenga made in light and dark green shaded fabric. Wear a floral Kalamkari chunni with it and get a golden zari work border at the bottom.

Image credits: Pinterest

Rising COVID-19 Cases: 7 Key Precautions to Stay Safe

Trendy Tassel Earrings for Summer

Trendy Bags & Clutches Beyond Leather

6 Flared Suit Designs for a Royal Look