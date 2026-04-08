Ubtan Face Wash: Get a CC Cream-like glow with this homemade recipe

You don't need expensive face washes or CC creams for glowing skin. This homemade ubtan face wash will give your skin a bright, clear, and fresh glow. Here's how you can make it.
1.Besan – 1 spoon: balances oil & removes tan
2.Rice flour – 1 spoon: smooth, glass-skin effect
3. Haldi – 1 pinch: natural antiseptic & brightens face
4.Chandan – ½ spoon: tightens pores & cools skin
5.Dahi – 1 spoon: lactic acid gently cleanses naturally
6.Gulab Jal – 1 spoon: evens skin tone & adds freshness
In a bowl, combine besan, rice flour, turmeric, and sandalwood powder. Add curd and mix well, then a little rose water to form a smooth paste. Your ubtan face wash is ready!
Dampen your face slightly. Massage the ubtan in circular motions for 1–2 minutes, then rinse with water. Use 3–4 times a week for best results.
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