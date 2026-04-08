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Ubtan Face Wash: Get a CC Cream-like glow with this homemade recipe

Forget expensive products. This easy-to-make homemade ubtan face wash can give you a glow that rivals any CC cream, leaving your skin bright and fresh.
lifestyle Apr 08 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:freepik
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Ubtan Face Wash

You don't need expensive face washes or CC creams for glowing skin. This homemade ubtan face wash will give your skin a bright, clear, and fresh glow. Here's how you can make it.

Image credits: freepik
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Ingredients for the Best Ubtan Face Wash

1.Besan – 1 spoon: balances oil & removes tan 

2.Rice flour – 1 spoon: smooth, glass-skin effect 

3. Haldi – 1 pinch: natural antiseptic & brightens face

Image credits: social media
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3 More Essential Ingredients

4.Chandan – ½ spoon: tightens pores & cools skin 

5.Dahi – 1 spoon: lactic acid gently cleanses naturally 

6.Gulab Jal – 1 spoon: evens skin tone & adds freshness

Image credits: social media
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How to Make This Face Wash

In a bowl, combine besan, rice flour, turmeric, and sandalwood powder. Add curd and mix well, then a little rose water to form a smooth paste. Your ubtan face wash is ready!

Image credits: instagram
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How to Apply on Your Face

Dampen your face slightly. Massage the ubtan in circular motions for 1–2 minutes, then rinse with water. Use 3–4 times a week for best results.

Image credits: freepic
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Why Does It Give a CC Cream-like Glow?

  • Rice flour – Gives a blurring effect
  • Curd – Evens out the skin tone
  • Besan – Provides deep cleaning
  • Turmeric – Gives instant brightness
  • Sandalwood – Reduces redness for a smooth look
Image credits: social media

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