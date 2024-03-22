Holi 2024: 7 quick snacks for your festive get-together

Lifestyle
Spice up the party with crispy masala papads topped with a tangy mix of chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and chaat masala.
Impress your guests with bite-sized samosas filled with a savory potato and pea mixture. Fry or bake these golden delights until crispy and serve them with tamarind chutney.
Treat your guests to succulent pieces of paneer marinated in a spicy yogurt mixture and grilled to perfection. Serve paneer tikka skewers with mint chutney and sliced onions.
Whip up a batch of bhel puri, a popular Indian street food snack made with puffed rice, sev, chopped vegetables, and tangy chutneys. Customize it with your favorite ingredients.
Serve a refreshing fruit chaat featuring a colorful assortment of seasonal fruits tossed with chaat masala, lemon juice, and a hint of black salt.
Serve up some classic aloo tikkis made from mashed potatoes seasoned with aromatic spices. Fry until golden brown and serve with mint chutney.
Prepare a batch of crispy vegetable cutlets made with mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and aromatic spices. Serve them hot with mint chutney or ketchup.
Prepare a zesty chana chaat by combining boiled chickpeas with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and a medley of spices.