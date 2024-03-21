Benefits of eating curd in summer

Lifestyle
Curd helps to cool the body and soothe the digestive system, making it a refreshing choice during hot weather.
Its high water content helps keep you hydrated, essential for combating dehydration in the summer heat.
Curd contains beneficial bacteria that support gut health, aiding digestion and boosting immunity.
It is light on the stomach and easily digestible, making it an ideal choice for meals when appetite decreases in hot weather.
Curd can be used in a variety of dishes, from refreshing drinks like lassi and buttermilk to cooling salads, raita, and dips.
It is rich in protein, calcium, vitamins, and minerals, providing essential nutrients for overall health.