Benefits of eating curd in summer

Cooling Properties:

Curd helps to cool the body and soothe the digestive system, making it a refreshing choice during hot weather.

Hydration:

Its high water content helps keep you hydrated, essential for combating dehydration in the summer heat.

Probiotics:

Curd contains beneficial bacteria that support gut health, aiding digestion and boosting immunity.

Light and Digestible:

It is light on the stomach and easily digestible, making it an ideal choice for meals when appetite decreases in hot weather.
 

Versatile Ingredient:

Curd can be used in a variety of dishes, from refreshing drinks like lassi and buttermilk to cooling salads, raita, and dips.
 

Nutrient-Rich:

It is rich in protein, calcium, vitamins, and minerals, providing essential nutrients for overall health.

