7 yummy Biryani recipes in India to try this Eid

There are seven varieties of biryani, each with its own distinct flavour and cooking process.

Image credits: Getty

Sindhi Biryani

Sindhi biryani is a spicy treat from Sindh, Pakistan. It generally consists of basmati rice, marinated chicken, beef, or mutton, yogurt, fried onions, and fragrant spices.

Image credits: freepik

Kolkata Biryani

Calcutta Biryani features Awadhi and Mughlai influences. It is milder in spices and usually includes boiled potatoes, chicken or goat, fried onions, raisins, and cooked eggs.

Image credits: socila media

Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

It is made and prepped with juicy and crispy chicken pieces in layers of fluffy rice, spices and fried onions served with steamed rice.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Lucknowi Biryani (Awadhi Biryani)

This Lucknow-style biryani has subtle flavours and entire spices. To preserve flavour, it is cooked in a sealed pot with long-grain basmati rice and delicate meat.

Image credits: social media

Malabar Biryani

This variety is from Kerala's Malabar area. Coconut, curry leaves, and spices give it its unique flavour. Short-grain rice cooked with marinated chicken, beef, and fish.

Image credits: Getty

Thalassery Biryani

Another Kerala specialty is tasty and prepared. The dish includes short-grain rice, chicken or mutton, fennel seeds, cloves, cinnamon, fried onions, and cashews.

Image credits: Getty

Dum Pukht Biryani

Closing the saucepan with flatbread keeps steam and taste in this biryani. Mughal cuisine gave it its rich taste and aroma. Dum biryani cooks basmati rice and spices with meat.

Image credits: Getty
