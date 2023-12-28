Lifestyle

New Year 2024: Surprise your friends, family with THESE unique gifts

Image credits: Pexels

1. Customized Calendar:

Create a personalized calendar featuring favorite memories, quotes, or personalized dates.

2. DIY Kits:

Opt for DIY kits for crafting, candle making, painting, or baking to encourage their creative side.

3. Experience Vouchers:

Offer experiences like spa treatments, cooking classes, or adventure activities for a memorable time.

4. Customized Gifts:

Consider customized items like mugs, cushions, or keychains featuring inside jokes or heartfelt messages.

5. Plants or Indoor Gardens:

Gift a potted plant or indoor gardening kit to bring a touch of nature indoors.

6. Tech Accessories:

Select trendy tech accessories like wireless chargers, smart home gadgets, or stylish phone cases.

7. Subscription Boxes:

Gift a subscription box tailored to their interests, such as beauty, books, snacks, or hobby-related boxes.

