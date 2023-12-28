Lifestyle
Create a personalized calendar featuring favorite memories, quotes, or personalized dates.
Opt for DIY kits for crafting, candle making, painting, or baking to encourage their creative side.
Offer experiences like spa treatments, cooking classes, or adventure activities for a memorable time.
Consider customized items like mugs, cushions, or keychains featuring inside jokes or heartfelt messages.
Gift a potted plant or indoor gardening kit to bring a touch of nature indoors.
Select trendy tech accessories like wireless chargers, smart home gadgets, or stylish phone cases.
Gift a subscription box tailored to their interests, such as beauty, books, snacks, or hobby-related boxes.