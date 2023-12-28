Lifestyle

Budapest to Lisbon: 7 budget-friendly places to visit in Europe

Embark on a budget-friendly European winter adventure! Explore Budapest's thermal baths, Krakow's charm, Riga's history, and more. Affordable European magic awaits!

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is known for its stunning architecture, thermal baths, and vibrant culture. In the winter, you can enjoy the festive Christmas markets, ice skating

Krakow, Poland

Visit the historic Old Town, Wawel Castle, and the Jewish Quarter. In winter, the city is often covered in snow, creating a picturesque atmosphere

Riga, Latvia

Riga is famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture. Explore the Old Town. Riga offers a cost-effective destination with a unique cultural experience

Lisbon, Portugal

While not as cold as some other European cities in winter, Lisbon offers a milder climate with plenty of sunshine. Explore historic neighborhoods like Alfama

Bratislava, Slovakia

Visit Bratislava Castle, stroll along the Danube River, and experience the city's relaxed atmosphere

Belgrade, Serbia

Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, is known for its lively nightlife, historic sites, and welcoming locals. Explore the Kalemegdan Fortress

Lviv, Ukraine

Lviv is a picturesque city in western Ukraine with a well-preserved medieval old town. Explore the charming cobblestone streets, visit historic churches and cathedrals

