Lifestyle

Helix to Lagoon: 7 nebulas to watch out for in the night sky

From star birthplaces like the Orion Nebula to stellar remnants like the Crab Nebula, these celestial wonders reveal the universe's dynamic processes

Image credits: Getty

Orion Nebula (M42)

Located in the constellation Orion, this emission nebula is a vibrant star-forming region, visible to the naked eye. Its striking colors and bright stars make it a popular target

Image credits: Getty

Eagle Nebula (M16)

Found in the constellation Serpens, this emission nebula is famous for the 'Pillars of Creation,' towering columns of gas and dust. It is a rich star-forming region

Image credits: Getty

Crab Nebula (M1)

Located in constellation Taurus, the Crab Nebula is a supernova remnant. It resulted from a stellar explosion observed in 1054 AD. This nebula is an expanding cloud of gas, dust

Image credits: Getty

Horsehead Nebula (Barnard 33)

This dark nebula in the constellation Orion is part of the larger Orion Molecular Cloud Complex. Its distinctive horsehead shape, set against a backdrop of glowing hydrogen gas

Image credits: Getty

Ring Nebula (M57)

Situated in the constellation Lyra, the Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula, representing the remains of a dying star. Its has a distinct ring

Image credits: Getty

Helix Nebula (NGC 7293)

Located in the constellation Aquarius, the Helix Nebula is one of the closest planetary nebulae to Earth. Often called the "Eye of God," its appearance resembles a giant eye

Image credits: Getty

Lagoon Nebula (M8)

This bright emission nebula in the constellation Sagittarius is an active star-forming region. It features intricate structures of gas and dust, with young, hot stars

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One