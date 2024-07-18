Helix to Lagoon: 7 nebulas to watch out for in the night sky

Lifestyle
From star birthplaces like the Orion Nebula to stellar remnants like the Crab Nebula, these celestial wonders reveal the universe's dynamic processes
Located in the constellation Orion, this emission nebula is a vibrant star-forming region, visible to the naked eye. Its striking colors and bright stars make it a popular target
Found in the constellation Serpens, this emission nebula is famous for the 'Pillars of Creation,' towering columns of gas and dust. It is a rich star-forming region
Located in constellation Taurus, the Crab Nebula is a supernova remnant. It resulted from a stellar explosion observed in 1054 AD. This nebula is an expanding cloud of gas, dust
This dark nebula in the constellation Orion is part of the larger Orion Molecular Cloud Complex. Its distinctive horsehead shape, set against a backdrop of glowing hydrogen gas
Situated in the constellation Lyra, the Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula, representing the remains of a dying star. Its has a distinct ring
Located in the constellation Aquarius, the Helix Nebula is one of the closest planetary nebulae to Earth. Often called the "Eye of God," its appearance resembles a giant eye
This bright emission nebula in the constellation Sagittarius is an active star-forming region. It features intricate structures of gas and dust, with young, hot stars