Gold rate on July 18: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

Gold rate in Delhi

The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6891 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7516 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6876 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7501 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Kolkata

The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6876 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7501 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Chennai

The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6921 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7550 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Bengaluru

The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6876 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7501 per gram for 24 carat gold.

