HDFC ERGO to Max Bupa-7 best health insurance in India

Here are some of the top health insurance companies in India.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd

Known for its comprehensive health insurance plans and wide network of hospitals.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd

Offers a variety of health insurance products with extensive coverage options.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd

Well-regarded for its health insurance policies and customer service.

Apollo Munich Health Insurance (now HDFC ERGO Health Insurance)

Renowned for its innovative health insurance products and customer-centric approach.

Max Bupa Health Insurance Co. Ltd

Offers a range of health insurance plans with features like lifelong renewability and international coverage.

Religare Health Insurance Co. Ltd. (Now Care Health Insurance)

Known for its health insurance plans with no sub-limits and lifelong renewability.

New India Assurance Co. Ltd

One of the oldest insurance companies in India, offering a wide range of health insurance policies

