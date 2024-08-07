Lifestyle

Hariyali Teej 2024: 7 dishes you MUST make on this day

Hariyali Teej is marked by fasting and traditional sweets. These 7 desserts, each with its unique flavor and significance, add joy to the occasion

Image credits: Freepik

Kachoris

These deep-fried pastries are staple on Hariyali Teej. Filled with a mix of lentils and spices, they symbolize the rich flavors of the festival and are enjoyed with tangy chutneys

Image credits: Freepik

Chandrakala

These crescent-shaped sweets, filled with mixture of khoya, nuts, are festive favorite. Their delicate sweetness, elaborate preparation make them a special treat on Hariyali Teej

Image credits: Freepik

Gulab Jamun

Soft, spongy, soaked in fragrant rose syrup, Gulab Jamun is a traditional dessert that symbolizes sweetness of life and the joy of the festival. It’s a must-have on Hariyali Teej

Image credits: Freepik

Jalebi

Jalebi is a popular sweet made by deep-frying dough and soaking it in sugar syrup. Its vibrant color and sweet taste represent the festivity and joy of Hariyali Teej

Image credits: Freepik

Rasmalai

This creamy dessert made from white cream, flavored with cardamom is a symbol of richness and sweetness of the festival. It’s a refreshing treat that complements the monsoon season

Image credits: Freepik

Ladoo

Made from gram flour and ghee, these round sweets are a festive favorite. Their rich flavor and texture make them a significant part of Hariyali Teej celebrations

Image credits: Freepik

Barfi

A sweet, dense treat made with condensed milk and nuts, Barfi is often prepared for special occasions. On Hariyali Teej, it signifies the abundance and joy of the season

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One