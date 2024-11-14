Lifestyle

World Diabetes Day 2024: 8 foods beside sugar which is harmful

World Diabetes Day 2024

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14th to raise awareness about diabetes. We'll tell you about foods high in sugar

White Bread

White bread, pasta, and refined flour products convert to sugar quickly, raising blood sugar levels

Packaged Fruit Juice

Packaged fruit juices are low in fiber and high in sugar, which can spike blood sugar levels

Fried and Processed Foods

Fried foods like chips, samosas, and packaged snacks are high in trans fats and calories, increasing insulin resistance and the risk of heart attack and stroke

Soft Drinks and Energy Drinks

Soft drinks and energy drinks are loaded with sugar and carbohydrates, which can spike blood sugar levels

Processed and Red Meat

Processed and red meats contain saturated fats and nitrates, which can increase insulin resistance in people with diabetes

Shrikhand and Flavored Yogurt

Shrikhand, ice cream, and flavored yogurts are high in sugar and fat and should be avoided

Dried Fruits

Some dried fruits have concentrated sugar content, especially dried mangoes, raisins, and dates

Fast Food

Fast food like pizza, burgers, and noodles contain preservatives and additives that can cause inflammation and raise blood sugar levels

