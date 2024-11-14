World Diabetes Day 2024: 8 foods beside sugar which is harmful

Lifestyle
World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14th to raise awareness about diabetes. We'll tell you about foods high in sugar
White bread, pasta, and refined flour products convert to sugar quickly, raising blood sugar levels
Packaged fruit juices are low in fiber and high in sugar, which can spike blood sugar levels
Fried foods like chips, samosas, and packaged snacks are high in trans fats and calories, increasing insulin resistance and the risk of heart attack and stroke
Soft drinks and energy drinks are loaded with sugar and carbohydrates, which can spike blood sugar levels
Processed and red meats contain saturated fats and nitrates, which can increase insulin resistance in people with diabetes
Shrikhand, ice cream, and flavored yogurts are high in sugar and fat and should be avoided
Some dried fruits have concentrated sugar content, especially dried mangoes, raisins, and dates
Fast food like pizza, burgers, and noodles contain preservatives and additives that can cause inflammation and raise blood sugar levels