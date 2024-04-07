Lifestyle

Gold Rates on April 07, 2023: What is the price in your city today?

Image credits: Freepik

Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold costs Rs 65,996 and 24-carat gold costs Rs 72,048.

Image credits: Freepik

Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad

In Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, 22-carat gold costs Rs 65,420 and 24-carat gold costs Rs 71,419.

Image credits: Freepik

Amritsar

In Amritsar, 22-carat gold costs Rs 64,908 and 24-carat gold costs Rs 70,860.

Image credits: Freepik

Bangalore

In Bangalore, 22-carat gold costs Rs 65,932 and 24-carat gold costs Rs 71978.

Image credits: Freepik

Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, 22-carat gold costs Rs 64,908 and 24-carat gold costs Rs 70,860.

Image credits: Freepik

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, 22-carat gold costs Rs 65,932 and 24-carat gold costs Rs 71,978.

Image credits: our own

Kolkata

In Kolkata, 22-carat gold costs Rs 65,100 and 24-carat gold costs Rs 71,070.

Image credits: Freepik

Mumbai

In Mumbai, 22-carat gold costs Rs 65,932 and 24-carat gold costs Rs 71,978.

Image credits: Pinterest
Find Next One