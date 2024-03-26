Lifestyle

7 reasons to have South Indian breakfast

South Indian breakfast is not only tasty but also has several health advantages. Here are seven reasons why you should try it.

Nutrient-rich

South Indian morning foods like idli, dosa, upma, and pongal contain rice, lentils, and vegetables, supplying carbs, proteins, and important elements.

Energy boost

Fuel your day with South Indian breakfast delicacies. Rice and lentil carbs keep you satisfied and energised all morning.

Fiber content

South Indian breakfasts are high in fibre, thanks to whole grains and lentils. Fibre promotes healthy weight, digestion, and gut health.

Low in unhealthy fats

South Indian breakfast dishes are often prepared using minimal oil or ghee, making them a healthier option than fried breakfast items in some other cuisines.

Fermented foods

South Indian breakfasts include fermented idli and dosa. Fermentation improves digestion and gut health by increasing food bioavailability and gut bacteria development.

Variety of flavors

From savoury to pleasantly spicy, South Indian breakfast has it all. The diversity keeps your taste buds happy and makes breakfast fun.

Suitable for vegetarians

South Indian cuisine is largely vegetarian-friendly, making it an excellent choice for individuals following a vegetarian or vegan diet.

