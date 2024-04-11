Lifestyle

Gold rate on April 11: Know 22 and 24 carat price city-wise

Image credits: Freepik

Gold price in Delhi

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 66,260, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 72,270.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Mumbai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 66,110, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 72,120.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Ahmedabad

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 66,160, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 72,170.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Kolkata

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 66,110, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 72,170.

Image credits: Getty

Gold price in Chennai

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 67,060, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 73,160.

Image credits: Freepik
