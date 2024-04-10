Lifestyle

Gold Price Today Rises on April 10: Check 22/24 carat price city-wise

Gold prices rose in India on April 10 despite fluctuations throughout the week. The starting price for ten grams of gold remained about Rs 71,000.

Gold Price Today Rises on April 10

Typically, 10 grams of pure gold (24-carat) costs roughly Rs 71,740, while 22-carat gold costs about Rs 65,760.

Gold Rate Today In Delhi

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 65,910, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,890.

Gold Rate Today In Mumbai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,760, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,740.

Gold Rate Today In Ahmedabad

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 65,810, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 71,790.
 

Gold Rate Today In Chennai

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 66,710, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 72,770.

Gold Rate Today In Kolkata

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 65,760, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 71,740.

Gold Rate Today In Bengaluru

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 65,760, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 71,740.

Gold Rate Today In Hyderabad

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 65,760, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 71,740.

