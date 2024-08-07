Gold rate FALLS on August 7? Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

Lifestyle
The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6404 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 6985 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6389 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 6970 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6389 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 6970 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6389 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 6970 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6399 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 6981 per gram for 24 carat gold.