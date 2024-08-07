Lifestyle

Gold rate FALLS on August 7? Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

Gold rate in Delhi

The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6404 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 6985 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6389 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 6970 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Kolkata

The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6389 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 6970 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Bengaluru

The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6389 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 6970 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Chennai

The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6399 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 6981 per gram for 24 carat gold.

