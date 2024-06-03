 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Goa to Kerala-7 beaches in India better than Maldives

India boasts several stunning beaches that rival, if not surpass, the beauty of the Maldives. Here are seven such beaches.

Image credits: Freepik

Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island (Andaman and Nicobar Islands)

Radhanagar Beach is one of Asia's greatest, with pristine white sands, turquoise waves, and lush greenery. Swimming, snorkelling, and sunsets are great here.

Image credits: Pixabay

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Varkala Beach combines natural beauty and spirituality against red rocks. A peaceful getaway, it's known for its mineral-rich springs and Janardanaswamy Temple.

Image credits: Pixabay

Palolem Beach, Goa

Palolem Beach is a beautiful crescent-shaped beach with calm seas perfect for swimming and kayaking. Shacks and a lively nightlife make the beach charming.

Image credits: Pixabay

Gokarna Beaches, Karnataka

Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Paradise Beach are gorgeous Gokarna beaches. Om Beach's spirituality and Paradise Beach's seclusion each have their own appeal.

Image credits: Pixabay

Bekal Beach, Kerala

Famous Bekal Beach is home to Bekal Fort, which offers Arabian Sea views. The beach is clean and uncrowded, making it ideal for relaxation.

Image credits: Pixabay

Agonda Beach, Goa

Agonda Beach is a palm-lined golden beach for peace. It's quieter than other Goan beaches, offering dolphin sightings and yoga.

Image credits: Pixabay

Bangaram Beach, Lakshadweep

Bangaram Beach in Lakshadweep is a secret. Its brilliant blue seas, vivid coral reefs, and quiet location make it ideal for snorkelling, diving, and appreciating nature.

Image credits: Getty
