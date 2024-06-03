Goa to Kerala-7 beaches in India better than Maldives

Lifestyle
India boasts several stunning beaches that rival, if not surpass, the beauty of the Maldives. Here are seven such beaches.
Radhanagar Beach is one of Asia's greatest, with pristine white sands, turquoise waves, and lush greenery. Swimming, snorkelling, and sunsets are great here.
Varkala Beach combines natural beauty and spirituality against red rocks. A peaceful getaway, it's known for its mineral-rich springs and Janardanaswamy Temple.
Palolem Beach is a beautiful crescent-shaped beach with calm seas perfect for swimming and kayaking. Shacks and a lively nightlife make the beach charming.
Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Paradise Beach are gorgeous Gokarna beaches. Om Beach's spirituality and Paradise Beach's seclusion each have their own appeal.
Famous Bekal Beach is home to Bekal Fort, which offers Arabian Sea views. The beach is clean and uncrowded, making it ideal for relaxation.
Agonda Beach is a palm-lined golden beach for peace. It's quieter than other Goan beaches, offering dolphin sightings and yoga.
Bangaram Beach in Lakshadweep is a secret. Its brilliant blue seas, vivid coral reefs, and quiet location make it ideal for snorkelling, diving, and appreciating nature.