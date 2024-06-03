Lavender to Rose: 7 best herbs, flowers with beauty benefits

Lifestyle
Enhance your beauty routine with a garden! These seven herbs, flowers not only beautify your space but also offer skin and hair benefits, making nature's remedies easily accessible
Lavender's soothing fragrance is known for its calming effects, making it a popular ingredient in beauty products for relaxation. Its essential oil is often used in skincare
Rosemary is packed with antioxidants, which can help combat signs of aging. Its oil stimulates blood circulation, promoting hair growth and a healthy scalp
Calendula flowers are renowned for their healing properties. The petals are used in creams and balms to soothe skin irritations, rashes, and wounds
Chamomile is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and soothing properties. It's used in skincare to calm irritated skin and reduce redness
Aloe vera is a well-known plant for its moisturizing and healing properties. The gel inside its leaves is used to treat sunburn, hydrate the skin, and heal wounds
Rose petals and rose water are celebrated in skincare for their hydrating and anti-aging benefits. Rich in vitamins A and C, they help soothe irritated skin, reduce redness
Mint leaves are rich in menthol, which has a cooling effect and helps soothe skin irritations. It has antibacterial properties, making it effective against acne