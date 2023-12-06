Lifestyle

Hot Chocolate to Peppermint Mocha: 7 drinks for cozy winter evenings

Hot Chocolate to Peppermint Mocha, these 7 winter drinks promise cozy evenings. Try Mulled Wine's spiced warmth, Apple Cider spiked with spirits etc

Image credits: Freepika

Hot Chocolate with Peppermint

It's a classic winter favorite. Make it extra festive by adding a splash of peppermint extract or crushed candy canes on top. Top it with whipped cream for an indulgent treat

Image credits: Freepik

Mulled Wine

Warm red wine infused with spices like cinnamon, cloves, and orange peel. It's like a winter hug in a mug. You can also add a splash of brandy for an extra kick

Image credits: Freepik

Spiked Apple Cider

Heat up some apple cider and add a shot of your favorite spirit like bourbon or spiced rum. Garnish with a cinnamon stick for added flavor

Image credits: Freepik

Chai Latte

A spiced tea latte made with black tea, warm milk, and a blend of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger. Sweeten it with honey or sugar to your liking

Image credits: Freepik

Irish Coffee

A classic combination of hot coffee, Irish whiskey, and a layer of cream on top. Perfect for sipping by the fireplace on a chilly evening

Image credits: Freepik

Peppermint Mocha

A peppermint mocha is a delightful winter twist. Mix hot cocoa with espresso, add a hint of peppermint syrup, and top it with whipped cream and crushed candy canes

Image credits: Freepik

Warm Vanilla Milk

Heat up milk and add a touch of vanilla extract and honey or sugar for sweetness. It's a simple yet soothing drink reminiscent of childhood comfort

Image credits: Freepik
