Hot Chocolate to Peppermint Mocha: 7 drinks for cozy winter evenings

Lifestyle
Hot Chocolate to Peppermint Mocha, these 7 winter drinks promise cozy evenings. Try Mulled Wine's spiced warmth, Apple Cider spiked with spirits etc
It's a classic winter favorite. Make it extra festive by adding a splash of peppermint extract or crushed candy canes on top. Top it with whipped cream for an indulgent treat
Warm red wine infused with spices like cinnamon, cloves, and orange peel. It's like a winter hug in a mug. You can also add a splash of brandy for an extra kick
Heat up some apple cider and add a shot of your favorite spirit like bourbon or spiced rum. Garnish with a cinnamon stick for added flavor
A spiced tea latte made with black tea, warm milk, and a blend of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger. Sweeten it with honey or sugar to your liking
A classic combination of hot coffee, Irish whiskey, and a layer of cream on top. Perfect for sipping by the fireplace on a chilly evening
A peppermint mocha is a delightful winter twist. Mix hot cocoa with espresso, add a hint of peppermint syrup, and top it with whipped cream and crushed candy canes
Heat up milk and add a touch of vanilla extract and honey or sugar for sweetness. It's a simple yet soothing drink reminiscent of childhood comfort