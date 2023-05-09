6 pocket-friendly international vacation spots

Lifestyle
This summer, do you want to vacation outside India? There are pocket-friendly international destinations you can travel to from India.
Estimated Budget: Rs.38,000-Rs.45,000/person
This neighbouring country of India is filled with picturesque temples, monasteries, bustling markets, and ethereal scenic beauty.
Estimated Budget: Rs.32,000-Rs.35,000/person
Cambodia houses the famed temple of Angkor Wat. The place has several ancient Hindu and Buddhist temples to visit.
Estimated Budget: Rs.40,000-Rs.44,000/person
Bali is a part of the Indonesian archipelago. Bali is known as ‘The Island of the Gods’ for its rich cultural and spiritual heritage.
Estimated Budget: Rs.70,000-Rs.75,000/person
Situated at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, Turkey is a destination like no other. Istanbul is a boon for those with a sweet tooth.
Estimated Budget: Rs 70,000-Rs 90,000/person
Dubai is the crown jewel of the desert country of the UAE. The city offers tourists grand parties, desert safaris, and shopping.
Estimated Budget: Rs.90,000/person
The Philippines remain one of the places close to India. This archipelago country is known for its unexplored beauty and alluring beach