Chole Bhature to Butter Chicken: 6 yummy North Indian Foods

Chick Peas are cooked in spices, garnished with onion, and served with Bhature. Here are 6 tasty North Indian foods.
Lamb cooked in masalas with a burst of red chillies. This bright red-coloured delicious dish garnished with coriander leaves and a good amount of ghee looks appetizing.
The perfect companion for your evening tea. A fried snack stuffed with a mixture of potato and peas.
Dahi Bhalla gets served as a chilled snack or a starter topped with sweet curd, sour and tangy chutneys and chaat masala.
It is a perfect dessert after a filling meal. Rice kheer made with condensed milk, khoya, cream and nuts.
Marinated the entire night, the chicken is roasted and cooked in tomato puree, cream and masalas.