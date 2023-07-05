Lifestyle

Chole Bhature to Butter Chicken: 6 yummy North Indian Foods

Chick Peas are cooked in spices, garnished with onion, and served with Bhature. Here are 6 tasty North Indian foods.

Rajasthani Laal Maans

Lamb cooked in masalas with a burst of red chillies. This bright red-coloured delicious dish garnished with coriander leaves and a good amount of ghee looks appetizing.

Aloo Samosa

The perfect companion for your evening tea. A fried snack stuffed with a mixture of potato and peas.

Dahi Bhalla

Dahi Bhalla gets served as a chilled snack or a starter topped with sweet curd, sour and tangy chutneys and chaat masala.

Malai Ki Kheer

It is a perfect dessert after a filling meal. Rice kheer made with condensed milk, khoya, cream and nuts.

Butter Chicken

Marinated the entire night, the chicken is roasted and cooked in tomato puree, cream and masalas.

