Lifestyle
If you want a simple and trendy, then a floral printed georgette saree is the best option. Floral designs with light and soft colors will give a charming look.
Pair a digital print georgette saree like Geeta Kapoor's with a sleeveless or deep back blouse. With light jewelry this is best for the office or summer functions.
You will look very young when you pair a glitter dot georgette printed saree like Geeta Kapoor's with a statement choker necklace. Choose light wavy hair and glossy makeup with it.
For a soft and romantic look, these block print lightweight georgette sarees look feminine and graceful. Their light designing and detailing make them perfect for every event.
If you want a classic and elegant, royal and sober look, then a plain georgette saree with a heavy border is the best choice. These are best for small parties and festive looks.
Plain border georgette sarees give you a very graceful look. Carry a broad flower print georgette saree with a high bun hairstyle and large earrings for a classy look.
If you want innovative and contemporary fashion with a modern look, then try a digital print georgette saree. You will find abstract, tribal, animal, and artistic prints in these.
Tribal print georgette sarees give a completely new and unique look. When you carry it with minimal accessories, working women will look their best.
Baby Girl Names Starting with 'H' Born on Holi Festival
Floral Gold Ring Designs: Perfect Gift for New Daughter-in-Law
Mrunal Thakur's Ramadan Suit Collection: Anarkali to Salwar Kameez
Chain Gold Earrings: Royal Look Without Studs & Tops Designs