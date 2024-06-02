 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Gangtok to Nathula: 7 MUST visit places in Sikkim

Explore Sikkim's Himalayan beauty and rich culture. From Gangtok's charm to Tsomgo Lake's serenity, uncover a land of stunning landscapes and spiritual treasures

Image credits: Pixabay

Gangtok

The capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok, is a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity. Visit the Enchey Monastery, Rumtek Monastery is must visit place

Tsomgo Lake (Changu Lake)

Located around 40 kilometers from Gangtok, Tsomgo Lake is a glacial lake situated at an altitude of 12,310 feet

Nathula Pass

For a thrilling excursion, head to Nathula Pass, which lies on the Indo-China border at an altitude of 14,450 feet. It was once a part of the ancient Silk Route

Peling

Situated in the western part of Sikkim, Pelling is renowned for its panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga range. Visit the Pemayangtse Monastery, Rabdentse Ruins

Yumthang Valley

Often referred to as the 'Valley of Flowers,' Yumthang Valley is famous for its stunning landscapes, hot springs, and rhododendron blooms during the spring season

Ravangla

Tucked away in the southern part of Sikkim, Ravangla offers mesmerizing views of the Himalayas and lush greenery. Visit the Buddha Park, Ralang Monastery

Gurudongmar Lake

Although a bit challenging to reach due to its high altitude (17,800 feet), Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest lakes in the world and offers surreal beauty

