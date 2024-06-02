Gangtok to Nathula: 7 MUST visit places in Sikkim

Lifestyle
Explore Sikkim's Himalayan beauty and rich culture. From Gangtok's charm to Tsomgo Lake's serenity, uncover a land of stunning landscapes and spiritual treasures
The capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok, is a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity. Visit the Enchey Monastery, Rumtek Monastery is must visit place
Located around 40 kilometers from Gangtok, Tsomgo Lake is a glacial lake situated at an altitude of 12,310 feet
For a thrilling excursion, head to Nathula Pass, which lies on the Indo-China border at an altitude of 14,450 feet. It was once a part of the ancient Silk Route
Situated in the western part of Sikkim, Pelling is renowned for its panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga range. Visit the Pemayangtse Monastery, Rabdentse Ruins
Often referred to as the 'Valley of Flowers,' Yumthang Valley is famous for its stunning landscapes, hot springs, and rhododendron blooms during the spring season
Tucked away in the southern part of Sikkim, Ravangla offers mesmerizing views of the Himalayas and lush greenery. Visit the Buddha Park, Ralang Monastery
Although a bit challenging to reach due to its high altitude (17,800 feet), Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest lakes in the world and offers surreal beauty