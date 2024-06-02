International Sex Workers' Day 2024: Know date, history, significance

Lifestyle
International Sex Workers' Day raises awareness about sex workers' challenges, stemming from a 1975 protest in France. It advocates for their health, safety, and rights globally
International Sex Workers' Day is observed annually on June 2, with the 2024 observance falling on a Sunday
The day raises awareness about the health and working conditions faced by sex workers globally
In 1975, 100 sex workers gathered at Saint-Nizier Church in Lyon, France, to protest exploitation and poor working conditions
The gathering led to a media campaign that highlighted the grievances and demands of sex workers
An eight-day strike ensued, demanding reopened hotels, an end to police brutality, and investigation into sex worker murders
Although no immediate reforms occurred, the event sparked broader movements across Europe and the UK
Sex workers face significant health risks and exploitation, making awareness and advocacy crucial
The day emphasizes ensuring respect, healthy conditions, and support for sex workers worldwide