8 Easy Homemade Detox Drinks for Better Digestion

Start your day with a glass of warm water mixed with the juice of half a lemon and honey. This drink stimulates digestive enzymes, liver function, and relieve constipation.
Slice a cucumber and add it to a jug of water along with a few fresh mint leaves. Let it infuse for at least an hour. Cucumber hydrates the body, while mint improves bile flow.
Mix 1 tablespoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar with a glass of warm water and a teaspoon of honey. Drink it 15–20 minutes before meals to enhance digestion.
Boil a few slices of fresh ginger in water for 10 minutes. Add lemon juice and a bit of honey. Ginger helps reduce inflammation in the gut, relieves bloating.
Blend fresh aloe vera gel with a glass of water and a splash of lemon juice. Aloe vera has natural laxative properties and is known to soothe stomach lining, reduce inflammation.
Soak a tablespoon of fennel seeds in a glass of water overnight. Strain and drink it the next morning. Fennel reduces gas, bloating, and cramps. It improves nutrient absorption.
Blend spinach, cucumber, green apple, ginger, and lemon juice with water or coconut water. This nutrient-rich smoothie is high in fiber, antioxidants, cleanse the digestive tract.
Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to a warm glass of water and stir well. Turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that support liver detoxification.
10 Life-Changing Habits to Boost Your Health and Happiness
7 Things to Know Before Raising a Pomeranian
Homegrown Onions: Easy Steps from Planting to Harvest
Health Guide: Foods That May Worsen Anxiety and Depression