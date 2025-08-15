English

8 Easy Homemade Detox Drinks for Better Digestion

lifestyle Aug 15 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Freepik
1. Lemon Water with Honey

Start your day with a glass of warm water mixed with the juice of half a lemon and honey. This drink stimulates digestive enzymes, liver function, and relieve constipation. 

2. Cucumber Mint Detox Water

Slice a cucumber and add it to a jug of water along with a few fresh mint leaves. Let it infuse for at least an hour. Cucumber hydrates the body, while mint improves bile flow.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic

Mix 1 tablespoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar with a glass of warm water and a teaspoon of honey. Drink it 15–20 minutes before meals to enhance digestion.

4. Ginger Lemon Tea

Boil a few slices of fresh ginger in water for 10 minutes. Add lemon juice and a bit of honey. Ginger helps reduce inflammation in the gut, relieves bloating.

5. Aloe Vera Juice

Blend fresh aloe vera gel with a glass of water and a splash of lemon juice. Aloe vera has natural laxative properties and is known to soothe stomach lining, reduce inflammation.

6. Fennel Seed Water

Soak a tablespoon of fennel seeds in a glass of water overnight. Strain and drink it the next morning. Fennel reduces gas, bloating, and cramps. It improves nutrient absorption.

7. Detox Green Smoothie

Blend spinach, cucumber, green apple, ginger, and lemon juice with water or coconut water. This nutrient-rich smoothie is high in fiber, antioxidants, cleanse the digestive tract.

8. Turmeric Water

Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to a warm glass of water and stir well. Turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that support liver detoxification.

