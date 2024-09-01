Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh

Lifestyle
Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganesh Jayanti, which falls on the fourth day of the Magha month.
He is known by 108 names, including Vinayaka, Vigneshwara, and Gajanana.
According to legend, Ganesh broke his tusk to write the Mahabharata.
He is often depicted with a crescent moon on his forehead, symbolizing his connection to the lunar cycle.
He is considered the remover of obstacles and the patron of knowledge, wisdom, and prosperity.
He has taken various incarnations, including Mayureshwar, Gajanana, and Dhumraketu.
He is associated with the zodiac sign Gemini and the planet Mercury.