Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh

Ganesh's birth is celebrated on two days

Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganesh Jayanti, which falls on the fourth day of the Magha month.

Ganesh has many names

He is known by 108 names, including Vinayaka, Vigneshwara, and Gajanana.

Ganesh's broken tusk

According to legend, Ganesh broke his tusk to write the Mahabharata.

Ganesh's association with the moon

He is often depicted with a crescent moon on his forehead, symbolizing his connection to the lunar cycle.

Ganesh's role in the universe

He is considered the remover of obstacles and the patron of knowledge, wisdom, and prosperity.

Ganesh's multiple avatars

He has taken various incarnations, including Mayureshwar, Gajanana, and Dhumraketu.

Ganesh's connection to the zodiac

He is associated with the zodiac sign Gemini and the planet Mercury.

