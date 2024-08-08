From North to South: 7 famous temples for a once-in-a-lifetime visit

Lifestyle
Located in the Trikuta Mountains, it is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi. Pilgrims undertake a challenging trek to reach the temple, seeking blessings from goddess.
A breathtaking architectural marvel. Surrounded by the sacred Amrit Sarovar, the temple complex exudes tranquillity and welcomes people from all walks of life.
Intricate carvings, towering gopurams (gateway towers), and vibrant sculptures adorn this temple, drawing devotees and art enthusiasts alike.
Situated in Puri, it is renowned worldwide. Each year, the Ratha Yatra festival celebrates Lord Jagannath and his siblings, drawing people from across the globe to witness it.
It's a sacred site dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The temple's tower shines with 800 kg of gold, showcasing stunning architecture.
Holds immense significance in Hinduism. Built at the birthplace of Lord Ram, this grand temple complex is a symbol of faith and devotion for millions of devotees worldwide.
Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, the temple atop the Tirumala Hills welcomes millions of devotees every year who seek the blessings of the divine Lord.