Lifestyle

Mpox Outbreak: Causes, symptoms, treatments

WHO is likely to declare Mpox resurge a 'Global Emergency' and calls it deadliest. Check out symptoms, prevention, treatments, causes of this disease

Image credits: Freepik

Causes

Mpox primarily spreads through contact with infected animals like rodents or monkeys, and human-to-human transmission can occur via respiratory droplets or bodily fluids

Image credits: Freepik

Symptoms

The symptoms of Mpox resemble those of smallpox but are generally milder. Key signs include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, and a characteristic rash

Image credits: Freepik

Diagnosis

Diagnosis of Mpox involves clinical evaluation, laboratory tests. A healthcare provider will review symptoms and history of exposure, followed by testing samples from skin lesions

Image credits: Freepik

Treatment

There is no specific antiviral treatment for Mpox. Management focuses on relieving symptoms and preventing complications. Patients are advised to rest, stay hydrated

Image credits: Freepik

Prevention

Preventing Mpox involves avoiding contact with infected animals, individuals. Practicing good hygiene, using protective clothing when handling animals,adhering to quarantine

Image credits: Freepik

Vaccination

Vaccination is not routinely recommended for the general population but may be advised for high-risk individuals. The smallpox vaccine has shown some cross-protection against Mpox

Image credits: Freepik

Complications

While Mpox is usually mild, complications can occur, particularly in those with weakened immune systems. Severe cases may involve secondary bacterial infections, pneumonia

Image credits: Freepik

Mpox infection

Mpox is significant yet manageable viral infection. Awareness of its causes, symptoms, treatments can aid in early detection, effective management, helping to mitigate its impact

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One