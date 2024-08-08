Mpox Outbreak: Causes, symptoms, treatments

Lifestyle
WHO is likely to declare Mpox resurge a 'Global Emergency' and calls it deadliest. Check out symptoms, prevention, treatments, causes of this disease
Mpox primarily spreads through contact with infected animals like rodents or monkeys, and human-to-human transmission can occur via respiratory droplets or bodily fluids
The symptoms of Mpox resemble those of smallpox but are generally milder. Key signs include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, and a characteristic rash
Diagnosis of Mpox involves clinical evaluation, laboratory tests. A healthcare provider will review symptoms and history of exposure, followed by testing samples from skin lesions
There is no specific antiviral treatment for Mpox. Management focuses on relieving symptoms and preventing complications. Patients are advised to rest, stay hydrated
Preventing Mpox involves avoiding contact with infected animals, individuals. Practicing good hygiene, using protective clothing when handling animals,adhering to quarantine
Vaccination is not routinely recommended for the general population but may be advised for high-risk individuals. The smallpox vaccine has shown some cross-protection against Mpox
While Mpox is usually mild, complications can occur, particularly in those with weakened immune systems. Severe cases may involve secondary bacterial infections, pneumonia
Mpox is significant yet manageable viral infection. Awareness of its causes, symptoms, treatments can aid in early detection, effective management, helping to mitigate its impact