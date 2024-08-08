Lifestyle

How does a body react to losing 2-3 kg overnight?

Image credits: Freepik

Water Loss

Most immediate weight loss is due to water loss, not fat loss. Rapid reductions in weight often come from dehydration, which can be dangerous. 

Image credits: Getty

Electrolyte Imbalance

Rapid water loss can cause an imbalance in electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium, which are crucial for proper cell function which leads to dizziness, muscle cramps.

Image credits: Freepik

Glycogen Depletion

Rapid weight loss often involves depleting glycogen stored in the body which also leads to water loss because glycogen binds with water in the body.

Image credits: social media

Metabolic Slowdown

Extremely rapid weight loss can slow down the metabolism as the body goes into "starvation mode," trying to conserve energy. 

Image credits: Freepik

Muscle Loss

Rapid weight loss can lead to muscle loss as the body may break down muscle tissue for energy if weight loss is achieved through calorie restriction or dehydration.

Image credits: Freepik

Decreased Energy and Well-Being

Rapid weight loss can lead to feelings of fatigue, weakness, and reduced overall well-being. The body’s energy levels might drop, affecting daily functioning and mental clarity.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One